SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — This year in state politics was played out largely in the court room.

Whether it was lawsuits against major policies or corruption cases against major political players, the year was full of litigation.

On this week’s reporter’s roundtable, Lee Enterprises State Political Reporter Brenden Moore and WTAX Capitol Reporter Dave Dahl take a look back at 2023, and take a look ahead at what’s coming in the new year.