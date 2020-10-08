Capitol City Cornhole questions employee’s COVID-19 test results

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials with Capitol City Cornhole are questioning the results of a COVID-19 test for one of their employees.

In a Facebook post, the group said their original call stated one of the employees tested positive. They went on to say they received a voicemail saying they “accidentally keyed it in incorrectly…and it was a negative result.” When they called back, the group was told it was the health officials fault because they had two different people with the same last name. “Now they called back and said, ‘No, we THINK we got it right,'” CCC officials said in the post.

This comes after the group held a tournament last Saturday and Sunday at the Greater Taylorville Chamber of Commerce Chillifest. The positive result caused some concern about potential exposure at the festival.

“Additional postings on the Capitol City Corn Hole Facebook page indicated other participants in their weekend event at Chillifest, all tested negative,” stated Chamber officials in a news release.

They continued to say City leaders allowed streets around the festival site to be blocked off and were kept informed on plans by the Chillifest Committee.

Chamber officials also said they planned with the Christian County Health Department regarding the sale of cold chili through drive-thru lanes. “It was not allowed to be eaten on site. The Health Department was notified weeks ahead that this would occur, when the Chillifest Committee decided not [to] have large numbers of people waiting for chilli cooked on site to [be] sold by the bowl.”

Visitors were encouraged to wear masks and maintain social distance. Chamber officials said they also gave away free masks and had hand sanitizer around the festival site. They stated they also took additional precautions when it came to vendor areas and more.

When it came to enforcement of masks and social distancing, officials said they “expected adults and families to make their own choices.” They went on to say the health department did not ask the Chillifest Committee to be enforcers of masks and social distancing.

“The Chamber echoes the guidelines issues by the Chris-Mont Emergency Management Agency, which encourages you to wait to be tested if you are not showing symptoms,” said Chamber officials. “Waiting 5 to 7 days from your last exposure allows for an incubations period of COVID, and if you test sooner than 5 days, you may test negative despite having the virus.”