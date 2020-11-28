Capitol Building not putting up holiday displays this year

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Capitol Building will not be putting up their usual holiday displays this year.

Normally, the Capitol Rotunda would be decked out in holiday symbols from all religions and practices. But because of COVID-19, that is not happening this year.

A spokesman for the Secretary of State’s Office said in a statement, “Due to the fact the Capitol is closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, we decided not to put up temporary displays in the Rotunda this year. We notified the organizations that had submitted special event forms of this decision. We look forward to working with them again in 2021.”