DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Bowman Estates in Danville will be accepting frozen food donations for the “Freezer Fill Up” at Mercy Housings Cannon Place community.

Cannon Place, a 65-unit residential community, is a modern, safe and secure private apartments for veterans experiencing housing instability. Outreach Services Coordinator Melissa Taylor said all utilities are included in the rent and no deposits are required, making Cannon Place a unique affordable option in Vermilion County.

Community amenities include a workout room, a computer lab, and a community room along with two onsite pantries to assist residents. While they are thankful for any donations, Taylor said their commercial freezer is almost always empty and would love to see it be full for the holiday season.

Encouraged frozen items to donate include pizza, pot pies, meat, Banquet meals, skillet meals and burritos.

The Cannon Place “Freezer Fill Up” at will be set up in the Bowman Estates front parking lot to allow donations to be easily dropped off right from your car. Bowman Estates will be providing a thank you gift for each car who donates.

Anyone who donates five or more items will be entered into a drawing for a $100 gift card.

Donations will be accepted on Nov. 18 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m.