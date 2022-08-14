DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Danville School District will be opening a piece of history later this week after it was discovered earlier this summer.

Cannon Elementary School sat unused for nearly six years after rain floods and then the discovery of mold inside resulted in the school’s closure. The district voted unanimously in March to tear the building down, a process that began on July 12.

It was during demolition that construction crews discovered a time capsule in the building. The school district will be opening that capsule on Friday at noon.

The opening will take place at the Vermilion County Museum, which will then display the contents of the time capsule for a full week. The museum will be open between Tuesday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.