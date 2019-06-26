Cannabis seized during traffic stops

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Three men face drug charges after traffic stops.

Tanner Ausherman and Derek Szabados, both of California, were arrested for unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver. Illinois State Police stopped their vehicle, Thursday, June 13, on I-24, for a Scott’s Law violation.

During the stop, the trooper saw possible criminal activity. A search of the vehicle led to the seizure of 23 pounds of cannabis and 100 grams of cannabis wax.

A second traffic stop happened Tuesday, June 18, on I-24. Robert Noble, of North Carolina was arrested for unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver after troopers seized 44 pounds of cannabis and 9.5 pounds of cannabis edibles from his vehicle.