MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — The Candlewood Mobile Home Park in Mahomet is under a boil order until further notice.

Sharing information about the boil order on Facebook, Sangamon Valley Public Water District said this is due to the concern for low water pressure because of unresolved water leaks.

The water district said any water to be used for drinking or cooking should be brought to a rolling boil for five minutes. However, they said water is okay to use for bathing, laundry, and other common uses.

They also said mobile home residents will receive another notification should additional action be required or conditions change, or when normal water use may be resumed.