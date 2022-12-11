URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – A holiday favorite has returned to Urbana after two years.

Candlestick Lanes is now open to the public.

The tradition started over 50 years ago. It gives families the chance to walk around the neighborhood and look at holiday decorations.

But it’s more than just lights. Every house has an led torch to symbolize unity.

One man says his parents helped start the tradition, and three generations later, it has continued.

“They would wave it in front of the flame,” Charlie Halpin of Urbana said. “The house would then illuminate and that family would come out. Everyone would share they joined the crowd that would go in succession on down the street and then the lane would be lit and then it’s lit every year. That would be the opening ceremony, it’s listed every evening until New Year’s Eve.”

Halpin says he still has the original torch that his parents had in the 1960s.