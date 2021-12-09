Candlestick Lane prepares for viewers

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — One street in Urbana is getting into the holiday spirit with a light display. It happens on Grant Street in Urbana.

Candlestick Lane is a neighborhood that has been creating a light display for 58 years. They usually have a ceremony on their kick off day, but Covid has canceled it for two years. Even though the opening ceremony is canceled, you can still drive by and see all the lights.

“The kids enjoy it,” Carol Percival said. “It brings happiness to the kids and to see the kids go down you know and cars go down and little kids light up. It just brings happiness to people at Christmas time.”

“Its great to see just all the people walking by and all the kids in the windows just waving at you,” Valerie Jordan said. “It really does make my whole year so we look forward to it quite a bit.”

The light display begins this Saturday at 6 p.m. It will be lit up every evening from 5p.m. – 10 p.m. through New Year’s Day.