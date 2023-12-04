URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — An Urbana Christmas tradition is almost here and ready to brighten your holiday.

People living on Candlestick Lane are celebrating 60 years of bright lights and big displays. You can find them along Grant Place near Eastern Drive. Some of the decorations are even homemade, and there is a special ceremony that kicks everything off.

Carol Percival knew exactly what she was getting into when she moved onto Candlestick Lane, and she’s still a part of the tradition today.

“We moved here about 30 years ago,” she said. “And when we moved here, the realtor said to us, ‘Do you realize you’re moving to Candlestick Lane?’ And we said, yes, we did.”

It’s a tradition that spans six decades.

“What happened was, Illinois Power did a contest in 1962,” explained Charlie Haplin, who also lives on Candlestick Lane.

It was challenge to see who had the best Christmas display. The people living on Grant Place have kept in going ever since, but it’s not exactly a contest anymore — it’s about spreading holiday magic.

“A group of the folks were starting families. They had an ax, and it was an ax handle’s-length from the curb, and then the handle would go on a stake,” Haplin said. “So when you looked down the street, you saw all the candles go down and that birthed Candlestick Lane.”

“We first brought our children down here when they were little,” Percival said. “We’d go to church on Christmas Eve, and it was a tradition to come down Candlestick Lane after church so the kids could see all the lights.”

Percival said after all the hard work that goes into getting her house ready, it’s great to see how people from all over the area come to see it.

“People adding more to it, making it brighter, and it’s just great.”

The official lighting ceremony and parade for Candlestick Lane is this Saturday, Dec. 9. It kicks off at 6 p.m.