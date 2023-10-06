DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Dove, Inc. Domestic Violence Program in Decatur is hosting their Annual Candlelighting Ceremony on Oct. 10.

At 7 p.m. on Tuesday, the Decatur community is invited to gather and remember victims of domestic violence, and to celebrate survivors and those working to end the abuse. The event will be held as a part of National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

It will be at Central Christian Church. Upcoming candlelighting ceremonies will also be held in Moultrie County on Oct. 19 and DeWitt County on Oct. 25. More information can be found on Dove, Inc.’s website.