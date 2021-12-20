Candlelight vigil planned

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Two faith-based community alliances in Champaign will host a candlelight prayer vigil on Tuesday.

The vigil is planned for 5:30 p.m. at Douglas Park and will last 15 minutes. In case of inclement weather, the event will be held at St. Luke’s CME Church.

The Interfaith Alliance and Ministerial Alliance of Champaign-Urbana are the organizations hosting the vigil. It is not in response to any particular event or crime, but rather a chance to pray for peace, justice, love, healing and unity in the community.