URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – Dozens gathered in front of the Champaign County court house, members of the Congolese community, courage connection, and others in Champaign County. All to remember and honor Nzengeli Mfwamba.

“We had a tragedy in our community…where sadly someone, a dedicated father was intervening in a domestic violence incident and lost his life,” Elizabeth Cook, CEO for Courage Connection, said.

Mfwamba was killed last week. His daughters ex boyfriend, Dominic Fortune, is accused of the crime. Police said he drove from Chicago when she blocked his calls and texts. Mfwamba confronted Fortune, that’s when police said Fortune killed him.

Courage connection said 20% of people killed because of domestic violence aren’t the partner. It’s a family or friend who is trying to help. So, they held a candlelight vigil to honor Mfwamba, and to bring awareness to the fact that domestic violence impacts everyone.

“Unfortunately, that happens all too often. We see a lot of the violent crime in our community have a direct correlation and connection to domestic violence and so we want to honor this gentleman’s life and also raise awareness,” Cook said.

Mfwambas’s family said they don’t want what happened to them to happen to anyone else.

“We came here with the whole community to let people know this is not just about the Congolese community, it’s about the issue that concerns everybody. We’re all concerned about it, so we came here to raise our voice as one and say this is enough. And we don’t want this to happen to anybody else. So, we came forward for my brothers’ memory, to light the candle so we can know that we love him and we miss him,” Eddy Mfwamba, his brother, said.

There is a way you can help the family. They’ve made a go fund me to pay for expenses. You can find that here.