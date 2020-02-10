Candidates to speak at forum

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — People in Champaign County will get to learn about the people they will vote for in the upcoming election.

A candidate forum is being held Monday night at the Champaign City Building. The debate between Democrats Betsy Dirksen Londrigan and Stefanie Smith starts at 7 p.m. They are running for the U.S. House seat in the 13th District.

DeShawn Williams and Charles Young are vying for the County Board 6 seat. They will speak at 7:50 p.m.

Mary King and Connie Dillard-Myers are running for County Board 10 seat. They take the stage at 8:25 p.m.