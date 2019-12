NATIONAL — Super Tuesday is in full swing in a dozen states as both Republicans and Democrats head to the polls.

This is the biggest single day of voting in the entire nominating process and is expected to have record turnout.

Polls show Donald Trump with a significant lead over his opponents in most of the 12 states holding Republican primaries and caucuses.

There are 859 delegates at stake for the Democrats, but polls show Clinton with a lead of 20 points or more in six southern states.