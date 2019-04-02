Candidates concerned with city, not results

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — As polling places get ready to close, the city council meeting is just starting. Election night isn’t stopping two mayoral candidates from sitting in on the discussion.

They’re taking about something pivotal; a budget vote takes place in two weeks. Part of the proposal includes getting rid of the job of one of the other mayoral candidates.

The current budget proposal includes cutting several city positions to save more than $300,000. But, it means cutting a code inspector.

Mayoral candidate Donald Crews happens to be the one who would be cut. Alderman Steve Nichols and Mayor Rickey Williams, Jr., will attend the board meeting.

They, along with Crews and James McMahon, will be waiting to hear election results. It’s the first time in 16-years Danville will have a new mayor.

A group tried to change the form of government last year to city manager leadership, but voters turned the idea down. Now, it’s time to select a new leader.

The election commission couldn’t say if voter turnout is higher or lower than last year until all votes are tallied.

The biggest issues surrounding this mayoral campaign center on the budget and revenue, paying off pension debt and city safety.