CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Monday was the deadline for candidates to file petitions to run in the March primary.

In Champaign County, the deadline to file objections is December 9. If several candidates file petitions for the same office–in the same district– the clerk’s office will have a lottery next Wednesday. That will determine ballot position.

The primary is March 17. The general election is November 3.