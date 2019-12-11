Candidate order determined

TAMPA, FL – OCTOBER 22: Voting booths are setup at the Yuengling center on the campus of University of South Florida as workers prepare to open the doors to early voters on October 22, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. Florida voters head to the polls to cast their early ballots in the race for the Senate as well as the Governors seats. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — After a lottery-style drawing, the ballot order for eight Champaign County candidates has been determined.

The candidates affected by Wednesday afternoon’s drawing at the Brookens Administrative Center in Urbana included the two Democrats running for circuit clerk, as well as the six Democrats running for county board districts six, eight and ten.

County Clerk Aaron Ammons drew each person’s name out of a hat in front of a small group of employees, candidates and media.

The order for the candidates has been determined as follows:

CIRCUIT CLERK

— Robert Burkhalter

— Susan McGrath

COUNTY BOARD DISTRICT 6

— DeShawn Williams

— Charles Young

COUNTY BOARD DISTRICT 8

— Giraldo Rosales

— Emily Rodriguez

COUNTY BOARD DISTRICT 10

— Connie Dillard-Meyers

— Mary King