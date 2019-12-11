Candidate order determined

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — After a lottery-style drawing, the ballot order for eight Champaign County candidates has been determined.
The candidates affected by Wednesday afternoon’s drawing at the Brookens Administrative Center in Urbana included the two Democrats running for circuit clerk, as well as the six Democrats running for county board districts six, eight and ten.
County Clerk Aaron Ammons drew each person’s name out of a hat in front of a small group of employees, candidates and media.
The order for the candidates has been determined as follows:
CIRCUIT CLERK
— Robert Burkhalter
— Susan McGrath
COUNTY BOARD DISTRICT 6
— DeShawn Williams
— Charles Young
COUNTY BOARD DISTRICT 8
— Giraldo Rosales
— Emily Rodriguez
COUNTY BOARD DISTRICT 10
— Connie Dillard-Meyers
— Mary King