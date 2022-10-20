RUSHVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – A Republican Senate candidate is demanding the names, addresses and contact information of some employees at the Schuyler County Clerk’s Office.

Kathy Salvi filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request Thursday for that information along with all communications, and documents and materials related to general election ballots made and sent to voters that listed her primary opponent, Peggy Hubbard, as the Republican U.S. Senate nominee. Salvi won the primary in June.

She hasn’t said what she would do with that information.

“We deserve the answers, not only our campaign, but all of the voters of Schuyler County and all the voters of Illinois because election integrity is on the ballot,” Salvi said.

Schuyler County Clerk Mindy Garret previously called the mistake a “human error” and sent new vote by mail ballots to voters with an explanation.

So far, 45 people voted in person and Garret said any votes for Salvi’s primary opponent will not count pending legal action from Salvi’s campaign. The choices voters made in other races on the ballot will count.

WCIA reached out to the county clerk’s office for comment but didn’t get a response.