Cancer center gets big donation

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The OSF Medical Center in Danville got a $3 million gift on Monday.

It was given to the Bobette Steely Hegeler Cancer Center at the medical center. It came from the Julius Hegeler estate as a tribute to his late wife, Bobette.

Officials said this donation will help people get the care they need in their own city. With cancer, they technology continually is ever changing,” said Phil Muehl, OSF Foundation. “The equipment needs, the technology needs are just tremendous. So, large gifts like this will ensure we’re keeping up with technology.” The hospital has not decided exactly how it will spend the money.