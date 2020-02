DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Cancer Care Center of Decatur was evacuated Friday because of an gas odor from a city sewer project.

Deputy City Manager Jon Kindseth said the City hired contracts to line the sewers with a liquid plastic. He said the material has been known to have a chemical- or glue-like smell. He said when officials were on scene, they could not detect a smell, nor did a gas detector.

The center will re-open Monday at 8 a.m.