Canceled film festival finds new ways to create connections

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Ebertfest organizers are turning to new methods to bring filmgoers together in the wake of COVID-19.

The canceled film festival would have celebrated its 22nd season April 15-18 at the Virginia Theatre. Organizers had to cancel last month in order to follow social distancing guidelines.

Chaz Ebert, the festival emcee and wife of late founder, Roger Ebert, has said in past interviews with WCIA that one of her favorite parts of the festival is watching strangers find common ground through attending films at Ebertfest. She believes movies can still bring people together, even if they can’t share the experience of watching them in-person.

“The thing that I think is really important in this time, though, is not just to watch a movie,” she says. “Yeah, you should watch a movie, even if you have no one to watch with, but get a Zoom group together and talk about them.”

Ebert is also working to highlight artists who will no longer have a platform to share their work this week.

Musician Eef Barzelay, who performs by the name Clem Snide, had been set to perform a song called “Roger Ebert” on opening night.

“It was going to be a surprise,” Ebert says. “It’s such a be a beautiful, poignant song. And I wanted to give our Ebertfest something special for this year. Every year, I try to do something different and the song he wrote actually had some of Roger’s own words before he passed away, and the observations he made, sort of about the universe.”

That’s why Ebert shared a link to the song online. She’s also promoting an upcoming discussion of Fantastic Fungi, scheduled for April 21, the day before Earth Day. The discussion will include leading mycologist Paul Stamets.

“I hope people that would have gone to Ebertfest will support this as well as Clem Snide,” Ebert says.

Ebertfest is also sharing links and dates for upcoming discussions on Facebook.

Festival organizers have already announced the dates for next year’s festival, happening April 14-17, 2021.