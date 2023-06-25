CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — One man is dead, and three others are hurt after a four-vehicle crash on I-70 near Martinsville in Clark County over the weekend, officials said.

Illinois State Police released a statement saying the crash happened around 5:45 p.m. on Friday, June 23. They said a 2005 white semi-truck was traveling westbound on I-70 at milepost 139.

ISP said three vehicles, including a 2005 maroon semi-truck, a 2018 Blue Ford Explorer, and a 2016 white semi-truck were stopped in traffic. For unknown reasons, the 2005 white semi-truck failed to stop and hit the maroon semi-truck, officials said.

The maroon semi then rear-ended the blue Ford Explorer, who then hit the 2016 white semi-truck. State Police say the first two semi’s in the crash caught fire.

The driver of the 2005 white semi-truck Nirvair S. Sandhu, a 44-year-old man from Brampton, Ontario, Canada, died on the scene, officials said.

The driver of the maroon semi-truck, Samuel F. Anthony, a 48-year-old man from Midway, Texas, was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the blue Ford Explorer, Jerry L. Waggoner, 63, and passenger, Nancy Waggoner, 59, from Wann, Oklahoma, were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the 2016 white semi-truck, Ibrahim Hodzic, a 48-year-old man from Windsor, Ontario, Canada, was not hurt.

Traffic was rerouted to U.S. Route 40 at exit 147, state police reported. They said all lanes of I-70 westbound were reopened at around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 24.

ISP said there is nothing further to report on the situation at this time.