CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Canadian National Railway is making progress to repair damaged crossings in Pesotum.

The crossing at Lincoln Street opened this week. However, the crossing at County Road 300 still needs more work.

A total of 17 cars derailed on May 11. Crews have been at work ever since.

The Pesotum Village president said she is still waiting to hear from CN on what caused the derailment.