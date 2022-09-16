CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The second annual Run to Remember is coming to Champaign Saturday morning. To accommodate the race, officials said some roads will be closed starting at 7 a.m.

Officials said this 8K run/walk through Campustown aims to honor the memories of the lost ones, cherish those around us and work together into a peaceful tomorrow.

The race starts and ends on First Street close to Memorial Stadium. Some roads affected include sections of Green Street, Sixth Street, Pennsylvania Avenue, Fourth Street and Kirby Avenue. Details can be found in the course map below.

Officials said roads will reopen after the last participants go through an area, while intersections near the start and finish line can remain unavailable for hours. Drivers will expect delays and watch for detours.