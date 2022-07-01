GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) – A family is speaking out after a Gibson City man was run over during a hit-and-run in Campustown. 20-year-old Myelz Davis was run over by a car twice early Sunday morning outside Joe’s Brewery in Champaign.

19-year-old Brendan Trumann was behind the wheel. He was charged with three felonies, including drunk driving.

Davis spent about five hours in surgery, but has since been released from the hospital. He suffered three fractures in his jaw, a traumatic brain injury and road rash from head to toe. His family said he’s fighting to recover.

His uncle, Carl Dewey, said most of the community’s response has been supportive, but it’s hard to deal with people who make jokes about what happened.

A graphic video of the incident shows an unidentified man punching Davis, bringing him to the ground before he was run over. Dewey said his family is hoping police are able to find that man and bring him to justice.

Despite the tragedy, he said Davis is still in good spirits. They’ve talked about it., but he doesn’t remember much.

“Everything was black and he could hear the car. Then he felt the car on top of him,” Dewey said. “He’s still in a lot of pain. We just take it day by day. He’s just thankful he’s alive.”

He said Davis just took a new job and was enjoying getting settled. He was planning to learn how to weld next. He doesn’t know when he’ll be able to return to work.

He said Davis will need to visit the doctor frequently as he recovers, so he’s collecting donations of money and food for his family. If you’d like to donate, you can visit this website.