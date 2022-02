CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Campustown apartment building has hot water after nearly a week.

As previously reported, Seven07 on Green Street was on a deadline after they got a part to fix their boiler. They got that part late Thursday night, starting the clock for 48 hours.

The city inspector said there were some other issues brought up in the complaint to the City. They will be looking into those to make sure that everything is in working order.