CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois will celebrate the 112th Homecoming this week.

This year’s theme is “We are FamIlly” and features activities focused on engaging alumni, students, faculty and staff with the local community.

The week-long celebration began on Sunday with an in-person and virtual 5K race. Athletic Director Josh Whitman and head football coach Bret Bielema then gave brief remarks followed by the annual unveiling of the orange-dyed water fountain near Alice Campbell Alumni Center.

The week’s activities include a dinner on the quad on Monday evening at 5 p.m.

A Greeks Support Homecoming BBQ at Washington Park at 4 to 6 p.m. is scheduled for Wednesday evening followed by a Global Talent Show at the Spurlock Museum at 7:30 p.m. The museum’s exhibits will open at 6 p.m.

The musical group Neon Trees with special guests New Rules will take the stage at the State Farm Center at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and tickets can be purchased here.

A private Alumni Gala is scheduled for Thursday evening at 6:00 to 10:00 p.m. If interested in attending, email illinoisalumni@uillinois.edu for more information.

On Friday evening, the homecoming parade will begin at 5:30 p.m. It will also be live-streamed. Parade entry registration can be found here.

Following the parade, Grange Grove will open at 6:00 p.m. for free food, games, music and other entertainment. A sky show and a Marching Illini performance will start at 8:00 p.m.

The week will conclude with the Fighting Illini taking on the Minnesota Golden Gophers at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

Champaign native Ludacris will take the stage at State Farm Center at 8:00 p.m. on Saturday evening. Tickets can be found here.

More Illinois Homecoming Week events can be found here.