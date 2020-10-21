Campus town Target officially opens

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The new campus town Target has opened on campus this morning.

The store is on the first two floors of the Dean on Green and Sixth Street. It is about 17,000 square feet with items geared towards college students and staff .

While in the store, you must wear your mask and social distance. Target has also put up plexiglass sheilds at checklanes .

“It feels really safe because there is plexiglass and everybody is wearing a mask and there’s a lot of open space,” says University of Illinois Junior Breena Shusterman.

Target has also dedicated Tuesday and Thursday early mornings to vulnerable guests.

The official grand opening will be on Sunday, October 25th.