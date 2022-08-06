CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) Campus-town area will see an increase in city enforcement starting August 8.

The City of Champaign’s Neighborhood Code Compliance Staff announced they are increasing enforcement in an attempt to prevent trash and overflowing dumpsters.

The city said property owners with over-flowing trash will receive a notice. If the trash remains after the abatement period ends, the city will remove the trash, and the owner will be billed for all costs, including a $100 administration fee.

If someone needs additional recycling pick-ups the city said to contact Nichole Milage at Nichole.Milage@champaignil.gov

“It is hoped that all property owners and students will make a concerted effort to keep the campus area clean during the fall semester move-in-move out period and properly dispose of waste and recyclable materials.” said the city.