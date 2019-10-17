Campus status upgraded to silver for bike-friendliness

Bicyclists commuting to work in New York head for the Brooklyn Bridge. The crowded intersection of Jay Street and Tillary Street in Downtown Brooklyn is a challenging crossing for people pushing pedals.

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS (WCIA) — UIUC’s commitment to a bike-friendly environment has paid off with a new designation from the League of American Bicyclists.

It’s been named a Silver Bicycle Friendly University (BFU). It’s one of more than 200 colleges and universities recognized nationally and one of 94 with silver-level or better status. The UIUC campus has maintained a bronze-level BFU since 2011.

The BFU program evaluates efforts to promote bicycling in five areas:

Engineering

Encouragement

Education

Enforcement

Evaluation/planning

Some of the university’s recent initiatives contributing to the upgraded certification include:

The publication of the 2014 Campus Bike Plan

Bike path and bike lane improvement projects

Bike rack parking upgrades and additions

The launch of the Bike at Illinois website

The start of VeoRide bike-sharing in 2018

The improvement of bike route networks through MCORE

“Just as applying to a college or university requires self-reflection, self-evaluation, and meeting rigorous standards, so too does applying for and attaining Bicycle Friendly University status.”

Encouraging bicycling on campus and reducing carbon emissions from commuting and fleet transportation is a major theme of the Illinois Climate Action Plan (iCAP), which includes future objectives for new and improved bike infrastructure.