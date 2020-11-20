Campus signals to become four-way stops over break

CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Due to decreased vehicle and pedestrian traffic during fall and winter break, several campus traffic signals will be adjusted to act as a four-way stop by continuously flashing red.
The traffic signals will be adjusted Monday, November 23, 2020 and will return to normal signal operations on January 18, 2021. The signals are at the intersections of:
- Fourth Street and Daniel Street
- Fourth Street and Gregory Drive•
- Fourth Street and Peabody Drive
- Sixth Street and Armory Avenue
- Sixth Street and Gregory Drive
- Sixth Street and John Street