Campus property damage/theft

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Authorities reported several incidents of property damage and theft on campus in Urbana.

Two port-a-potties were set on fire sometime between 6 – 7:30 pm, Wednesday, June 17, in the 4500-block of South Race Street, at an agricultural research facility. Damage was estimated at $1,000.

A construction contractor reported several boxes of copper fittings, valued at $300, were stolen between 6 pm – midnight, June 18, from the Sidney Lu Mechanical Engineering Building, in the 1200-block of West Green.

A window in the main entry door of the UI Public Safety Building, in the 1100-block of West Springfield, sustained damage from an apparent BB gun shot. The damage was discovered about 8:30 am, Sunday. An estimate was not available.