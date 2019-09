UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The UI Board of Trustees approved construction of a new 54-acre, 12.1 megawatt (MWdc) solar farm. Solar Farm 2.0 will be located north of Curtis Road, between First Street and U.S. Route 45.

It will produce about 20,000 megawatt-hours (MWh) annually, almost tripling the UI’s existing on-site renewable energy generation. It will generate the equivalent electricity use of more than 2,000 average American homes.

