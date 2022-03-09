URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Campus Ink recently announced the completion of an investment with Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban.

According to officials, with Mark’s involvement, Campus Ink will expand its mission to teach college students design and sales, manage and accelerate collegiate brands, and help athletes leverage their influence.

Steven Farag and Jedd Swisher, co-owners of Campus Ink, expressed their gratitude for this opportunity, “Mark embodies our values and vision as a self-made entrepreneur and a leader in sport that has consistently put the athlete first.”

Campus Ink has worked to elevate student-athlete brands at universities across the country.

“While the best names in college sports will get taken care of by endorsements and high profile contracts, there are thousands of other student athletes that need help. Campus Ink’s solution is going to change that,” stated Cuban.

Campus Ink originated the Illini Store and its unique platform has generated more than $70,000 in profit for student-athletes since September 2021.

Kamron Cox, Director of the NIL Program at Illinois, expressed his gratitude for this venture, saying “the people at Campus Ink set themselves apart by the emphasis they place on student-athletes. They are well-educated about the NIL space, and I’m happy that they are using this emerging landscape to empower young people both on the business side and the creative side. I know that they are working with several of our student-athletes to create mutual opportunities, and I am always encouraged by the results and the experience that our young people are getting.”