Campus alert issued for suspicious man

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS (WICA) — University Police sent out a warning to campus after a student said she was followed by a man for several blocks.

This happened in the 500 block of South Third Street in Champaign around 2 a.m. on Friday.

Police said the student told them the man not only followed her down the street, but also up the stairs of her apartment complex before turning around and leaving just as she reached her apartment door.

The Champaign Police Department is also investigating a separate incident that happened on April 6. Residents of a sorority house in the 500 block of East Armory Avenue reported a man appeared to have trespassed onto the property to try to photograph them while they were sunbathing.

April 6th suspect.

University police said it’s not clear whether the two incidents are related, but said a similar suspect description was reported in both cases.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Champaign Police Department at 217-351-4545. Witnesses may remain anonymous by calling Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 (373-TIPS), by visiting www.373tips.com or by providing information through the P3 Tips mobile app available on iOS and Android. All messages to Crime Stoppers are electronically stripped of identifying information and forwarded to police by an independent third party.