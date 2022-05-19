CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — With the summer season approaching, the Illinois Department of Public Health is helping camps get ready by offering free rapid COVID tests for summer camp participants.

With COVID-19 lingering, camp counselors want to make sure they are prepared for potential outbreaks and stopping them before they happen. They will also be able to test kids daily if they have symptoms.

Brandon Meline, Child and Maternal health Director at the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District, said that being able to offer tests is important to keeping kids safe.

“Having boosters and testing available to help control outbreaks,” Meline said. “We’re not going to get to a zero COVID likely, but we do want to protect the kids who will probably be in close proximity at these camps.”

The tests will be available to all summer camps, no matter if they are a few days long or a month long.