Campgrounds filled for the long weekend

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – A long-lasting tradition is wrapping up after a longer weekend. Campgrounds have been filled since Friday, and people said they’re sad to see the unofficial end of summer.

More than half of Americans traveled over the weekend. There were a lot of campers and RV’s pulled into their spots. Some of them have already left, but others are staying longer than just today.

“It’s nature, it’s nature out here, you’ve got the fresh air, you’ve got the lake. This morning we saw a hummingbird and Cardinals,” Donna Nordmeyer, a camper, said.

Donna and Richard Nordmeyer haven’t had a camper for long, but already they are making a tradition of traveling to D and W lake camping and RV park for long holiday weekends.

“We come here every Memorial Day, July 4th, and Labor Day regularly,” Richard Nordmeyer said.

The park was full all weekend, and people were still coming in even after the weekend was over to get away from their day to day.

One group has had some people coming to the park for 10 years. The group is all from Central Illinois, but every year, a few times a year, they make the trip together.

“You know, it kinda shows you that you don’t have to go very far away from home to find a place to enjoy and relax,” Kevin Warlow, a camper, said.

They said life is too short not to get out and enjoy the time they have, and they can’t think of a better way than on a campground together.

“Just enjoy being around friends. If you get the chance to do it, you better do it. It’s what it’s all about,” Warlow said.