Campers come out for free yogurt

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — People are already lining up for free frozen yogurt outside of TCBY in Champaign.

The story is giving out free fro-yo for a year to the first 50 customers Saturday. People have been camped out since 2 p.m. Friday. The Welch family has everyone beat, lining up first for the third year in a row. They say it’s turned into a family tradition.

“It’s the thing to do in the summer,” says Melissa Welch. “You meet a lot of people sitting out here overnight and a lot of the same people come back year after year if they’re available.”

“My favorite part of spending the night is probably playing video games with my friends and just hanging out with them, meeting new people,” says first in line Keaton Welch. “We don’t go camping so this is as close as we’ll get.”

By the time the doors open tomorrow, the Welch;s will have camped out for over 20 hours. The reason for the promotion is the seventh birthday of the store’s Champaign location.