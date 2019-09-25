Campaign launched to bring awareness to opioid use

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A new statewide video campaign to bring awareness to the Illinois Helpline for Opioids and Other Substances has been launched by The Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS).

The Illinois Helpline connects individuals struggling with opioid use or other substance use, and anyone affected by the disease, directly with treatment and recovery options.

“Our goal with this video campaign is to continue to reduce stigma by sharing stories of individuals who are in recovery and how substance use disorder can affect us all,” said IDHS Secretary Grace B. Hou. “Through their eyes, we also hope you can see that those affected by substance use disorders can and do have full and rewarding lives.”

The videos feature individuals who share their stories of recovery and organizations from across the state who are providing treatment and recovery services for opioid and other substance use disorders.

Laura and Alex, a mother and son both in recovery, work together to support others in their recovery journeys

“We are excited to launch these new videos across the state and connect even more individuals,” said Dani Kirby, IDHS Director of Substance Use Prevention and Recovery.

“We hope these stories resonate with Illinois residents and they can see the Helpline as their first step to recovery.”

