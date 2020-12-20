Campaign behind on fundraising efforts

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– The Salvation Army says it is struggling to raise money for the Red Kettle Campaign. Their goal is to raise $158,000. So far, the Champaign Salvation Army has raised $116,238. They have $41,762 left to raise in less than a week to meet their goal.

This year there have been several challenges. Because of the pandemic, there are less red kettles on street corners and store entrances. They’re also noticing an increased need for their service and are expecting to help over 150 percent more people this holiday season.

“The issue is of course also because of COVID, there are fewer people out shopping and fewer people carrying cash and fewer people willing to stop and drop those few dollars or coins into our Red Kettle Campaign. We’re running behind,” said Major Randall Summit. Donations to the kettles help provide several services throughout the year. In Champaign, The Salvation Army provides help with veterans assistance, family services and shelter, and much more.

People can donate in several contactless ways, including: Visit www.Rescuechristmas.Org. Sign up to give a sustaining monthly gift of $25 to help The Salvation Army year-round. A $25 monthly donation over one year provides 240 meals to those most vulnerable, 11 nights of shelter for those living on the streets, and 12 years of Christmas presents for one child. Donate digitally with Apple Pay or Google Pay at red kettles around the country. Encourage friends and family to give virtually through options like Facebook fundraisers. Send a check to your local Salvation Army Corps at 2212 N. Market St., Champaign, IL 61822.