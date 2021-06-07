Camp Kiwanis in full swing

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — Summer camp is in full swing at Camp Kiwanis in Mahomet.

Girl Scouts of Central Illinois will have four weeks filled with outdoor activities. They will follow the CDC’s guidelines and are limiting the number of girls at camp.

It is the first time in more than a year the campground welcomed scouts.

“It’s just really good to have the girls back,” said Assistant Camp Director Nala Malloy. “I was really sad we could not have camp last summer. They just kind of bring just joy to you and it’s just really fun to be back. Even though we have to wear our mask; when we eat, we have to be six feet apart, but for the most part it feels pretty normal.”

The Girl Scouts will also welcome families for overnight activities.