NEOGA, Ill. (WCIA) — Camp New Hope is planning to offer seven weeks of day and overnight camping opportunities for people with special needs this summer. However, it will not be possible without an increase in staffing numbers.

“Like so many local businesses and organizations, we are struggling to find enough staff for Camp,” said Camp New Hope Board President Kathy Beals. “We have seven weeks of fun planned and we are hoping that some great people will want to join us for a life-changing summer.”

According to officials, Camp New Hope only offered day camps last summer. This year, the board is hoping to return to offering overnight opportunities.

“We know that overnight camps are important not only to our campers but also to their caregivers,” said Beals. “It is a vital respite opportunity for the people who care for our campers daily.”

Camp New Hope is looking for camp counselors to provide support for campers and share their talents in areas such as arts and crafts, sports, music and other traditional camping activities. The counselors need to be age 16 and older. Younger people are welcome to volunteer with a family member or organization. Camp New Hope also needs nurses to help register campers and administer medication.

“Camp New Hope is an incredibly special place,” said Program Director Jenifer Bawcum. “We work hard to provide fun and unique opportunities, but it definitely takes a village to make it happen.”

People who are interested in applying for summer positions can find an application HERE or email a resume to programdirector@campnewhopeillinois.org.

Officials said they are hoping to have the Camp fully staffed by mid-May in order to offer full capacity camps, but applications will be accepted all month.