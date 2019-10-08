Camera registration program to aid investigations

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A surveillance camera registration program to aid in the investigation and prevention of crime has been created by the Decatur Police Department.

Police believe that working with the community to expand the use of existing technologies will assist in improving public safety.

Citizens and business owners can now go to the City’s Webpage to register your private external security cameras.

On the website, citizens and business owners can register their external security camera locations, system details, and submit their contact information.

If a crime is committed in the view of a privately-owned security camera, officers may search the registration data for nearby cameras and contact the owner with a request to view the camera footage.

Having this information readily available will allow them to investigate crimes more efficiently.