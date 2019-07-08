Camera catches person checking for unlocked doors

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are asking for help in finding a suspect involved with several burglaries to vehicles.

Investigators say sometime between June 25, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. and June 26, 2019 at 9:15 a.m., several vehicle burglaries occurred in northeast Champaign, many from the Ashland Park Subdivision. Mainly items of monetary value have been stolen such as cell phones, computers, CD’s, headphones, wallets and cash which were left in the unlocked vehicles.

A person of interest was caught on camera checking for unlocked vehicle doors.

If you have any information regarding this crime you may contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, 373tips.com, or via the P3 Tips mobile app.