ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There’s a new law that makes it easier for families to speak with their loved ones behind bars. It lowers the cost of phone calls.

Supporters say the benefits of the law go beyond communication. They say it increases opportunities for rehabilitation.

“It’s terribly meaningful. It’s what makes us human, the ability to form connections of love and compassion, and belongings with other people. When people are deprived of that, they not only don’t thrive, but they suffer and those around them are also impacted by those losses,” said Education Justice Project Director Rebecca Ginsburg.

There’s no timetable yet on when those calls will be cheaper.