DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce is calling all food lovers to explore the local cuisine at the upcoming Taste of Decatur this week.

The chamber said the annual celebration of the best local food and drink is returning this year and is promised to be better than ever, officials said. The Taste of Decatur is scheduled on Thursday, May 11 from 5-7 p.m. at the Decatur Club located on W. Prairie Avenue.

The chamber said the Taste of Decatur will feature 10 local vendors showcasing their signature dishes with the best dishes winning prizes. They said the event is a fantastic opportunity for “foodies” to explore the local cuisine.

“We are thrilled to bring the Taste of Decatur back for another year,” said chamber president Mirinda Rothrock. “This event is all about celebrating the incredible food our community has to offer, and we can’t wait to showcase the best of the best.”

Officials said attendees will have the opportunity to sample dishes from all vendors, making it the perfect event for everyone looking to try something new.

Tickets for the Taste of Decatur cost $40 for chamber members and $50 for non-chamber members. They can be purchased online, or in person on the day of the event.