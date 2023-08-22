SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Two men from California are charged with federal drug offenses in Central Illinois after they were caught transporting over 200 pounds of cocaine near Springfield.

Federal prosecutors said that on Aug. 15, an Illinois State Trooper stopped a semi-truck on Interstate 55 near Springfield for a routine safety inspection. There were two men operating the truck – David Dowling-Chacon, 41, and Luis Dukes-Acosta, 38 – and they claimed to be traveling from California to Chicago to pick up a new load for the trailer.

While talking to the two, prosecutors said the trooper became suspicious and decided to investigate further. After receiving permission to search the truck, law enforcement officers, including DEA agents, discovered the cocaine. They recovered a total of 103 kilograms, or 227 pounds, of drugs.

Dowling-Chacon and Dukes-Acosta were arrested and subsequently charged with possession with intent to distribute at least 5 kilograms of cocaine. If convicted, they could face anywhere from 10 years to life in prison. They may also receive a $10 million fine and life on parole.

The investigation included authorities from multiple agencies, including the Illinois State Police, Springfield Police Department, Jacksonville Police Department, Logan County Sheriff’s Office and the federal Drug Enforcement Administration.