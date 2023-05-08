URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Urbana announced that sections of California Avenue and Griggs Street will be closed to through traffic beginning at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, May 9 for storm sewer repairs.

California Avenue will be closed between South McCullough and Birch Streets. The city said traffic will be one-way eastbound during the closure to allow access to all properties along California Avenue during the project.

The city said Griggs Street will be closed between North Orchard and North McCullough Streets.

City officials encourage drivers to drive carefully through this and all construction areas. They thank everyone in advance for their patience and cooperation during this project.

Both roads are scheduled to reopen at 5 p.m. on Friday, May 12, weather permitting.

Californian Avenue Griggs Street

Courtesy: City of Urbana