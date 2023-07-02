COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois Department of Natural Resources announced the Cahokia Mounds Museum Society received an award of excellence from the American Association of State and Local History for “Back to the City of the Sun,” the site’s augmented reality (AR) experience for visitors.

Officials reported the museum society has supported Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site since 1978. They said the 2023 award of excellence is part of the association’s Leadership in History awards, the most prestigious recognition for achievement in the preservation of state and local history.

“On behalf of the Society and the site, I am honored this project was selected for this prestigious national award out of the many well-deserving applicants,” said Lori Belknap, superintendent of the Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site. “This was a seven-year project and would not have come to fruition without the concerted effort of the project team.”

Belknap added: “I am grateful the Society is recognized for their dedication to outreach and education at Cahokia Mounds. The AR app has extended our outreach, brought more visitors, and has vastly elevated the visitor experience, especially critical now during our renovation closure.”

“Back to the City of the Sun” brings the past to the present with audio and video through an app for personal smart devices, officials reported. They said while on the tour, visitors can see the temple that once stood on Monks Mound and other cultural aspects of the site that were present 1,000 years ago through the camera of a smartphone or other device.

To download the tour, officials advise everyone to search for “Cahokia AR Tour” on both the Apple and Google App stores, costing $4.99.

The Cahokia Mounds Museum Society was one of 51 national award-winners, representing the best in the field and providing leadership for the future of the state and local history, IDNR said.

They said the AASLH awards program was initiated in 1945 to establish and encourage standards of excellence in the collection, preservation, and interpretation of state and local history throughout the United States.

The Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site’s interpretive center and gift shop, located in Collinsville, is currently closed for renovations. However, officials said the grounds are open to the public daily from 8 a.m. until dusk and guided tours take place twice per day, Wednesday-Sunday.

More information about the historic site can be found online.